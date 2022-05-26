Men: You don't need to be a prisoner to the pill anymore

Men, if you have erectile dysfunction (E.D.), you may feel like a prisoner to the pill.

But, there's a fix that could have you back to normal in the bedroom in just two or three weeks, and the best part... it doesn't including reaching for that pill bottle when the time is right.

Andrew Rinehart, a Medical Technician at Wasatch Medical Clinic, says Wave Therapy treats E.D. without the chemicals in medication.

A device is placed directly on the skin, and pressure waves work to regrow blood vessels.

That means blood flow to that area of the body.

The treatments only take about 10 minutes a session and there's no down time afterward.

Rinehart says there are almost 60 studies on this Wave Therapy to treat E.D. You can read more on the science page of their website.

And, if you want more information, you can call 801-901-8000 right now.

You can learn more at wasatchmedicalclinic.com.