Merging Your Money with Your Marriage

Finances are one of many things couples should address before saying “I do.”

David Sant, Chief Marketing Officer for Cyprus Credit Union, outlined three important factors you should discuss with your partner leading up to the big day.

Merging Finances

Though most couples merge their finances after marriage, remember that doing so is not a requirement. The decision to combine finances is different for each couple. Talk with your partner about the pros and cons of creating joint accounts. While some couples decide to combine all of their finances, others will choose to keep everything separate. Another common option is to merge some of your finances while each of you also maintains a personal account.

Money Habits

Be transparent with each other about your financial history and spending. For some, this might be an uncomfortable topic to discuss. Keep in mind that talking about money habits now will help you prepare for the future. Once you are aware each other’s financial strengths and weaknesses, you can create a plan. Talk about whether it is best to combines accounts, keep them separate, or do a bit of both. Discuss how you plan to budget, spend, and save.

Savings

Share with your partner what you would like to begin saving for now. Common topics to discuss include children, buying a home, and retirement. Come to an agreement on how much you want to set aside each month to put into savings. If one or both of you are enrolled in a retirement plan, talk about the details of your plan and what your retirement goals are.

