Mesoamerican cuisine blends the best of many cultures

Mesoamerican cuisine is inspired by a wide range of culinary traditions, creating a fusion that blends the best of many cultures.

It's the inspiration behind a local chef's company, "Proyecto Xilonen", which specializes in pop-up dinners, workshops, and community events.

Chef Jean Mendieta joined us to tell us more about it, which he says takes a farm-to-table approach centered around growing the majoring of ingredients in his backyard.

Chef Jean also collaborates closely with local chefs who are sometimes also farmers to enrich the menu making it sustainable.

That includes the use of maize, squash and beans as well as indigenous herbs, seeds and other unique ingredients.

He explained they grow ingredients with what's known as the 3 Sisters System.

"This is the heart of the agriculture in Mesoamerica where we grow multiple ingredients in the same plot while they create a symbiotic relationship where they share nutrients and they take care of each other. Everything is grown organically and free of herbicides and pesticides," explains Chef Jean.

He says preparing his dishes is all about the time, the process and the art of cooking itself.

"Some of our sauces, for example, may contain up to 40 ingredients or more, and the preparation can take as long as six hours—or even stretch over several days. The careful blending of flavors, textures, and techniques. Our cuisine is also deeply influenced by culinary traditions from Europe, Asia, and Africa. These global influences created a unique fusion that speaks a new language in food," he says.

