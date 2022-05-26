Mexican Pizza recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Mexican Pizza.

Ingredients



2 (7.8) oz. pizza crusts

16 oz. can refried beans

1/3 c. sour cream

1 tbsp. hot sauce

½ c. salsa

1 lb. ground beef

1 packet taco seasoning

1 can sliced olives

2 c. shredded Mexican mix cheese

1 lg. tomato, diced

1 bunch green onions, chopped

Sour cream for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 425. Add a little oil to a saute pan and then brown and crumble the ground beef. Once it is completely browned, drain any excess fat. Add the seasoning packet along with ¼ c. of water. Cook until any excess moisture is evaporated. Remove from the heat and set aside.

2. Place the refried beans into a mixing bowl with the sour cream, hot sauce, and salsa. Stir until combined and smooth.

3. Spread out the pizza dough onto sheet or pizza pans. Spread half of the refried bean mixture onto each pizza dough. Sprinkle on half of the cheese onto each pizza and then evenly sprinkle on the olives, tomato, and green onions.

4. Place in the oven to bake 10-15 minutes or until the dough edges are browning and the cheese and is bubbling. Remove from the oven, slice, and garnish with some sour cream. Enjoy!

Get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.