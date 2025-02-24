Mexican Shrimp Cocktail recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

5 c. water

2 lemons, halved

1 lg. onion, quartered

1 lb. shrimp, peeled & deveined

2 Tbsp. kosher salt + 1 tsp. kosher salt

2 c. tomato juice

1 c. kethup

1/4 c. lime juice

1/4 c. orange soda

1 English cucumber, diced

1 jalapeno, minced

1/2 white onion, minced

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

1 avocado, diced

Tortilla chips to serve

Directions

1. Add the tomato juice, 1 tsp. kosher salt, ketchup, lime juice, orange soda, cucumbers, jalapenos, minced onion, and cilantro to a mixing bowl. Stir to combine. Cover and place in the fridge at least 1 hour.

2. Add the water to a pot over high heat. Add the lemons, quartered onion, and 2 tbsp. of salt to the water. Bring it to a boil and continue to boil about 5 minutes. Add the shrimp to a heat proof colander and lower it into the water. Cook for 2-3 minutes agitating them so they cook evenly until they are opaque and pink. Remove the shrimp and place them on a sheet pan. Place them in the fridge for 10 minutes or so to cool.

3. Add the shrimp and avocado to the tomato juice mixture. Place back in the fridge another 30 minutes or so to let the flavors meld. Serve the mixture in cocktail glasses with tortilla chips on the side. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.