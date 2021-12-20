Mexican Street Corn and Chicken Tacos recipes by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Mexican Street Corn and Chicken Tacos.

For the Mexican Street Corn

2 c. frozen sweet corn, thawed

2 Tbsp. mayo

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1/4 tsp. chili powder

1/4 c. cilantro

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 green onions, chopped

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

For the Chicken:

2 lb. chicken breasts

1/2 c. canola oil

1/4 c. lime juice

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

For the Mexican Crema:

1 c. sour cream

1/4 c. taco sauce

For the Garnish:

6-12 tortillas

Sliced avocado

Cotija cheese, grated

Cilantro

Lime wedges

Directions

1. Place the chicken with its ingredients in a zipper bag. Mix thoroughly and place in the fridge to marinate at least 1 hour and up to overnight. Preheat a grill to medium and then grill the chicken 5-6 minutes per side or until reaches an internal temperature of 155. Let it rest 10 minutes before slicing.

2. As the chicken cooks, make the street corn salsa by placing all of its ingredients in a mixing bowl. Stir to combine and place in the fridge until you are ready to use it.

3. Make the Mexican crema by mixing its ingredients in a bowl. Pour it into a squeeze bottle if you like for easy dispensing.

4. Make the tacos by slicing the grilled chicken into ½ inch slices. Place the chicken on warmed tortillas followed by some of the street corn salsa. Garnish with some avocado, cotija, cilantro and a lime wedge. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.