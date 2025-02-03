Mexican Street Corn Enchiladas recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Mexican Street Corn Chicken Enchiladas by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. chicken breast, chopped

2 bell peppers, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 Tbsp. + 2 Tbsp. olive oil

4 oz. can diced green chilies

1 c. + 1/2 c. corn, fresh or frozen kernels

1 packet taco seasoning

1 tsp. pepper + 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

15 oz. Mexican crema

10 oz. can red enchilada sauce

1/2 c. + 1 1/2 c. shredded Mexican cheese

8-10 soft taco sized tortillas

Cotija cheese to garnish

Sour cream to garnish

Diced avocado to garnish

Directions

1. Heat your oven to 375. Season the chicken with a bit of kosher salt and pepper. Add 2 tbsp. of oil to a large skillet. Once hot, add the chicken and cook a few minutes to brown on all sides. Remove the chicken from the pan.

2. Add in 2 tbsp. more of oil. Add the bell pepper and onion and cook 3-5 minutes to soften them. Add in 1 c. of the corn, diced green chiles, taco seasoning, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Cook a few minutes to warm the newly added ingredients.

3. Add back in the partially cooked chicken, crema, ½ of the enchilada sauce, and ½ c. shredded cheese. Stir to combine. Remove from the heat.

4. Add a bit of the remaining enchilada sauce to the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish. Fill the tortillas with a ½ cup or so of the filling, roll them up and place them in the baking dish. Once the pan is filled tightly, top them with the remaining enchilada sauce, the remaining shredded cheese, and the ½ c. of the corn.

5. Place in the oven to bake 25-30 minutes or until the cheese is melty and begins to brown. Remove it from the oven and rest 5-10 minutes before serving. Serve garnished with cotija, sour cream, and avocado. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.