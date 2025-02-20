Mexico City meets Southern California in this salsa made right here in Utah

Salsa Del Diablo makes delicious and creative salsa described as "devilishly delicious", but they're more like angels behind the scenes.

Daniel Benites, owner, says they love giving back to the local Utah community by donating more than 2,000 meals a year and partnering with local farmers to source ingredients.

In addition, they help local businesses grow through their incubator kitchen through advice, information and direction.

Salsa Del Diablo recently won a $200,000 in-kind marketing grant from America First Credit Union and the Utah Jazz.

Daniels says, "This grant partnership has been so exciting and rewarding. We have been able to attend games and showcase our salsa. This opportunity has helped us to find new customers, in fact we have seen a 20 percent sales increase over the first half of the basketball season."

They are looking forward to the second half of the season and also local farmers markets that start up with the weather warms up.

You can find their salsas in Harmons, Whole Foods and most of Macey's.

Daniel also shared a recipe that's sure to be a hit at your next party, and it's super simple.

Put cream cheese on the bottom of a baking dish, cover it with pesto salsa and parmesan cheese on top. Bake it at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes.... and you're done!

You can see a full list of grocery store locations, order for local delivery or nationwide shipping at salsadeldiabloutah.com.