Michael McLean Returns to The Forgotten Carols After a Kidney Transplant

The Forgotten Carols Musical
"The Forgotten Carols" will be extra special for audiences this year because Michael McLean is returning to the stage.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Oct 03, 2023
The timeless classic, The Forgotten Carols Musical, announces 23 unforgettable performances in 2023!

This year's show will be even more special because creator Michael McLean is returning to the stage after a life-saving kidney transplant and he is thrilled to be back after a year off.

Michael shares, "I promise I'll do my best to give the show what only I can give, and I hope that this Christmas you will give each other what only YOU can give... your smile, your touch, your laughter, your compassion, your perspective, your forgiveness, your encouragement, and your love."

The production tells the tale of Constance, a nurse who discovers the true meaning of Christmas from her patient named John.

The 2023 Forgotten Carols tour is set to kick off on November 22, 2023 and will travel to cities throughout Utah, Idaho, Arizona, and Colorado.

Tickets are available at forgottencarols.com.

