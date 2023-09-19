Michael Vey is back with a new thrilling adventure TODAY!

Watch Now
When Richard Paul Evans finished the Michael Vey series with number 7, he never suspected that he'd one day return to the series.

But on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, the ninth book in the series, Michael Vey: The Traitor, is hitting store shelves everywhere!

Richard says he started writing the series, book number eight, during the pandemic and realized that there's a lot more to the story he wants to tell.

In The Traitor, the Electroclan must fight a former friend to save their captured ally!

The Michael Vey books are young adult thrillers and are on the #1 New York Times bestselling list.

You can find the latest book anywhere books are sold or click here to order your copy.

