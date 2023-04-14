Watch Now
Mickey and Minnie are a bonded pair who need to find a home together

Let's Find Mickey & Minnie a Home!
Our Pets of the Week are a bonded pair and need to be adopted in a home together.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 16:10:37-04

Meet Mickey & Minnie — our Pets of the Week.

Just like the famous mice with the same names, these little pups are a bonded couple and need to stay together.

They are both about 12-18 pounds and are full grown chihuahua dachshund mixes.

Mickey and Minnie are good with kids and other dogs, but Mickey won't let anyone except Minnie eat out of the same bowl.

They'd love to find a home with a fenced yard where they can run and play all day.

Both dogs are house trained and will be fixed, current on vaccinations and chipped.

They are only $450 for the pair!

Fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws still has puppies available for adoption as well.

Many of their dogs will be at Petsmart in Canyon Rim (3191 E. 3300 S.) from 1pm to 4pm.

