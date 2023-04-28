Watch Now
"Mickey & Minnie's" babies are now ready for their fur-ever homes

Let's find Daisy, Chip & Dale their forever homes!
A few weeks ago you met "Mickey and Minnie", now their pups are ready to find fur-ever homes.
A few weeks ago we introduced you to the cutest doggie couple, "Mickey & Minnie".

They had just had a litter of pups. Now those little ones are ready to find their forever homes.

So, meet our Pets of the Week - Daisy, Chip & Dale.

They are dachshund mixes, and are 11-weeks old.

They are fixed and have had two sets of shot already.

The puppies are already potty pad trained and ready to learn more manners.

It's great to adopt them young, because you can train them how you want.

If you'd like to learn more please visit hearts4paws.org.

