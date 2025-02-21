Watch Now
Miguel has lots of love to give to humans and four-legged friends too

Let's Find Miguel a Home!
Miguel gest along people and puppies too!
Miguel is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week who is a good boy looking for a forever home where he can be a part of a family.

He's a Maltese/ Yorkie mix, and is basically the perfect dog - he's about a year-and-a-half old, so he has energy!

He's a good boy who is very people-friendly and enjoys making new four-legged friends too!

He's ready to find his forever home where he can settle in and be a part of a family.

Miguel is current on all vaccinations, neutered and chipped. His adoption fee is $450.

If you'd like to learn more, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

