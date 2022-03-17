Mile's Grill shows us how to make a traditional Irish meal: Guinness Stew and Soda Bread

Mile's Grill is a meal-prep and catering business that was started by Melissa Miles and her daughter seven years ago.

They cater for any size party, their smallest was for just two people. They also did a catering event for 5,000 people.

Melissa joined us for a traditional St. Patrick's Day meal: Guinness Stew and Soda Bread.

IRISH GUINNESS STEW

Ingredients

● 2 Tsp Oil

● 2.5lbs of Beef Chuck, cut into 2" Chunks

● Salt, Pepper, to Taste

● 3 Garlic Cloves, minced

● 2 Onions, chopped

● 2 Large Carrots, Chopped

● 3 Large Celery Stalks, Chopped

● 3 Slices Cooked Bacon, Chopped

● 3 Tbsp Flour

● 1 Large Can, Guinness Beer

● 4 Tbsp Tomato Paste

● 3 Cups Stock / Broth

● 2 Bay Leaves

● 3 Sprigs Thyme

Preparation

1. In a heavy-based pot over high heat.

Add beef and season with salt, pepper.

Cook until the meat is seared or well browned. Remove beef from the pot.

2. Lower temperature to medium. Add oil to the pot and add onions and garlic. Cook for approx 3 minutes or until tender. Add carrots and celery and cook for another 3 minutes. Add cooked bacon and stir until incorporated.

3. Add flour and stir for 1 minute to cook off the flour. 4. Add can of Guiness, stock, and

tomato paste. Mix well to ensure flour dissolves. Add bay leaves and hyme. Stir again to incorporate.

5. Add the beef back into the pot and reduce the heat to low. Cover with lid and cook for approx 2 hours. Remove the lid then simmer for another 30-45 minutes or until the beef falls apart at a touch and the sauce has reduced and slightly thickened.

6. Serve warm with potatoes, SODA BREAD or for breakfast with eggs.

IRISH SODA BREAD

Ingredients

● 3 ½ Cups Flour (more as needed)

● ½ Tsp Salt

● 1 Tsp Baking Soda

● 1 ½ Cups Buttermilk (See Tip)

Preparation

1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, salt and baking soda. Make a well in the center and pour in the milk. Using your hand, mix in the flour from the

sides of the bowl. The dough should be soft but not wet and sticky.

2. Turn the dough out onto a well-floured work surface. Wash and dry your hands. Knead the dough lightly for a few seconds, then pat the dough into a round about 1 1/2 inches thick. Place it on a buttered baking sheet and using a sharp knife, cut a deep cross in the

center of the dough reaching out all the way to the sides.

3. Bake for 15 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 400 degrees, and continue to bake until the top is golden brown and the bottom of the bread sounds hollow when tapped, about 30 minutes longer. Serve warm.

You can learn more about Mile's Grill on their website milesgrill.com and on Facebook and Instagram.