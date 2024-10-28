Millcreek City Lifestyle is capturing the heartbeat of the community in a unique way.

Millcreek City Lifestyle, a publication still in its first year, is capturing the heartbeat of our community in a unique and elevated way.

Julie Janke, owner and publisher, says, " We are a community focused, multi-media lifestyle magazine that aims to connect the community to a well lived life. To me a well lived life inspires connection and fosters a sense of belonging."

With social media, we are more disconnected and isolated than before. People can sit down with the publication and have an experience with it.

Julie says, "Some of my favorite stories have been Coach Kyle Whittingham on being a father, what being a man means to him and how he looks at mentoring the many young men coming through his program every year. Another favorite was Dre Robinson & Heather Gay, owners from Beauty Lab in Murray and Riverton who spoke "beyond beauty" developing a brand that meets people where they are as well as mental health awareness."

She's also loved articles on fly fishing and the kids issue which highlighted some local kids doing amazing things.

Julie says all businesses are welcome in her publication, and she encourages arts and entertainment, as well as sports and life-enhancing companies like therapists and interior design.

You can learn more at citylifestyle.com/millcreek.