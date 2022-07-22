Miller and Oakley were rescued from a puppy mill

Hearts4Paws, along with other animal rescue groups, have been working to get puppies out of puppy mills.

Two of those puppies are now 16 weeks old and available for adoption and are our Pets of the Week.

Meet Miller and Oakley - Cocker Spaniel boys that are great with other dogs and kids.

They have been fixed and have had three shots of dewormers and are chipped.

They are working on their potty training but are sweet, good boys.

They will be under 25 pounds full grown.

Their adoption fee is $500 each, which helps cover the medical costs.

If you're interested in adopting Miller or Oakley, visit hearts4paws.org.