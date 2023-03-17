Millie has spent her life being the mama dog, now she's ready to be babied

Millie is an eight-year-old Shih Tzu who has spent her whole life as a mama dog, owned by a breeder.

She was given away when they no longer wanted her to give birth so now it's her turn to be babied!

Millie is a gentle soul who likes to have her tummy rubbed and likes to play with toys and blankets.

She will spin in circles to let you know she needs to go outside.

Millie loves to sleep on the bed with you and be your cuddle bug.

She just has had a dental and is spayed, current on all vaccinations and chipped.

If you're interested in adopting Millie, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Millie's adoption fee is $400.