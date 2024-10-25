Milo would love to be someone's cuddle buddy

Meet Milo - our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week. He's a calm boy who would love to curl up and be your forever cuddle buddy.

Milo is a six-year-old chihuahua mix who is housebroke and only barks if he needs to go out for potty.

He would make someone a great companion and he loves to snuggle.

He's a little shy at first, but once he knows you, he's a love bug. He'd do best in a calm home without young children, but he's good with dogs and cats.

He's been fixed, is chipped and current on all vaccinations and is about to have a dental so he'll have nice fresh breath!

If you would like to meet Milo, visit hearts4paws.org and fill out an adoption application.

Hearts4Paws will be at a Halloween Adoption Event on Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 1-4pm at PetSmart Canyon Rim 3191 E. 300 S. Salt Lake City.

