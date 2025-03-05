Mind the Gap Fest is a free community event celebrating International Women's Day

Mind the Gap Festival is a free community event that celebrates International Women's Day and educates people on the gender equality gaps including wealth, political and executive position.

There will be live music performances in The Gateway's Olympic Plaza featuring six Utah-based artists.

There will also be expert-led panels on leadership, economic equity, and representation upstairs inside of KILN.

Participants can go to workshops covering financial independence, mental wellness, and career development and there's a marketplace featuring women-owned businesses and nonprofit vendors.

All ages are welcome - there are also family-friendly activities to engage the whole community.

Mind the Gap is Saturday, March 8, 2025 and you can find more information at mindthegapfest.com.