"Mind the Gap" is a female-booked, organized and produced music festival.

Saturday, August 26, 2023 is women's Equality Day. It will be celebrated locally at the inaugural Mind the Gap Music Festival.

The female-booked, organized and produced music festival features a female-dominant lineup with the mission of raising awareness about gender equality gaps.

The festival will feature two stages with 18 diverse artists with a wide range of genres and styles.

Some of those include Yaeji, Sales, Orion Sun, Destroy Boys, Coco & Clair Clair, Jadu Heart, Hemlock Springs and BEL, who performed on our show!

The event is for all ages and in addition to music there will be about 30 vendors from local businesses and artisans. There will also be food trucks and drinks as well.

The festival is at The Gateway and you can get your tickets at mindthegapfest.com.