Mindfulness hacks to add to your daily routine

Wild Women Tribe connects likeminded women in empowerment-oriented excursions, day-long outdoor workshops, and multi-day retreats in nature.

Renée Huang says tuning into the elements to create self-care rituals and practices allows us to connect on a deeper level with the earth and nature.

She joined us to share some tools taught at upcoming transformational workshops and retreats through Wild Women Tribe.

To perform a water ceremony:

Prepare: Choose a quiet space and gather a bowl of clean water.

Set Intentions: Reflect on what you wish to achieve, such as purification or gratitude.

Bless the Water: Hold the container and offer a blessing or intention.

Engage: Drink the water, dip your hands in it, or sprinkle it while focusing on your intention.

Reflect: Spend a moment in meditation or reflection.

Close: Express gratitude and safely dispose of or use the remaining water.

To perform a simple burn release ceremony at home:

Gather Supplies: Use a fire-safe bowl, paper, pen, and lighter.

Prepare Your Space: Choose a safe, quiet area. Call in your guides, angels, ancestors, get grounded on the earth and to source (God, Universe, Spirit)

Set Intentions: Reflect upon what you want to release.

Write It Down: Note your old habits or beliefs on paper.

Burn the Paper: Light the paper and place it in the bowl, visualizing the release.

Reflect: Observe the burning and feel the renewal, the energetic bonds of the old habits or limiting beliefs being released.

Dispose of Ashes: Safely discard the ashes, symbolizing complete release.

Close the Ceremony: End with gratitude for the process, for your guides for holding the space for the transformation, and for the earth for allowing the energetic release to occur.

You can be the Shamanic Horse Meditation Retreat September 18-22, 2024 at a beautiful ranch in Oakley, Utah.

The PLACE viewers can get $200 off if they reach out and register by Friday, August 16, 2024.

You can register and get more information at wildwomentribe.net/retreat.