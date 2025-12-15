Mindless Labs merges apparel with digital wellness tools

Mindless Labs merges wearable advocacy (apparel) with digital wellness tools (app).

Every purchase funds a free mental wellness app, which offers tools, education and support for anxiety and depression.

1 in 5 people are struggling with mental illness and more than half do not get help because of stigma, cost and access.

Mindless Labs was created to help remove those barriers by pairing bold conversation starting apparel with free mental wellness resources.

Each piece has a QR code that you can share with people so they can scan it and download the Mindless Labs app for free mental health tools, education and support.

Mindless Labs exists for people who feel functional but not fine and for the friends and family who want a simple way to show they care by gifting comfort and support in one place.

You can shop at shopmindless.com, download the app here and follow @mindlesslabs on IG.