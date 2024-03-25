Mini Donkey Petting Farm Opens in Northern Utah

A new petting farm where you actually get to interact with the animals just opened in Northern Utah.

Haley Smith, a former news anchor turned farmer, is working to connect families and the community.

"I'm trying to bring people together and give the community an opportunity that most don't have access to anymore," Smith explained. "We go the extra mile to give people a unique, real experience with animals."

You don't just pet them through a fence at Darling Donkey. "When you experience our animals," Smith said, "be prepared to get some dirt and animal hair on you."

They offer kids summer camps, school field trips, youth group events, farm tours, family healing sessions, personalized parties, paint night events, etc.

Appointments are required.

Smith said, "We try to create a truly personal and individual experience so it's about your and your family."

All the events Darling Donkey feature try to revolve around supporting local farmers and businesses.

Their upcoming Mommy & Me Mother's Day Tea-Party will be held at a local farm – Sunnyfield Farm. It's a 5-generational run farm in Eden, UT.

"We will be sourcing products from their farm, and a local greenhouse Simply Greens to supply food for the event," Smith said.

It's a tea-party for all moms and multi-generational. Its goal is to celebrate women and bring them together to create lasting memories. They will have a photographer there to capture the event and get pictures with our darling donkeys.

To register, visit darlingdonkey.com

