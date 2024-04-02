Mint Tapas and Sushi's Top 5 Dishes and Cocktails

Mint Tapas and Sushi joined us in studio with their five top dishes and cocktails.



Top 5 Dishes:

1. *Jalapeno Hamachi Harmony:** *Dive into a burst of flavors with the Jalapeno Hamachi. Yellowtail belly adorned with jalapeno vinaigrette sauce creates a harmonious blend of heat and freshness, a true delight for the adventurous palate.*

2. **Tantalizing Tuna Tataki:** *Embark on a culinary journey with the Tuna Tataki. Sesame-seared Big Eye Tuna, complemented by orange salsa and ponzu, delivers a dish that's not only visually stunning but also an explosion of savory and citrusy notes.*

3. **Luscious Lollipop Lamb Chops:** *Indulge in the Lollipop Lamb Chops, an Australian Lamb sensation served with pickled radish, tomatoes, peas, and a garlic dressing. Each bite is a journey through the richness of flavors and textures.*

4. **Salmon Ginger Elegance:** *Elevate your dining experience with the Salmon Ginger. Atlantic Salmon meets crisps and avocado puree, creating a dish that's both elegant and comforting, a perfect blend of seafood and creamy indulgence.*

5. **Wagyu Wonderland Crostini:** *Savor the luxury of Wagyu beef with the Wagyu Crostini. Baked Wagyu beef, paired with baguette, green onion purée, cream cheese, and papaya, offers a delightful combination of savory and sweet that will leave you craving more.*

Top 5 Cocktails

1. **Pistachio Martini Marvel:** *Indulge in the Pistachio Martini, a delightful mix of Tito's vodka, amaretto, rumchata, and blue curacao. This cocktail is a nutty and creamy masterpiece that's as pleasing to the eyes as it is to the palate.

2. **Sophisticated Slay Bell Symphony:** *Sip on sophistication with the Sophisticated Slay Bell. Beehive gin, pomegranate juice, lime juice, and simple syrup create a symphony of flavors that dance on your taste buds, delivering a cocktail fit for any connoisseur.*

3. **Lavender Bliss Elixir:** *Transport yourself to a state of bliss with the Lavender Bliss cocktail. Empress gin, elderflower, and lime juice combine to create a refreshing and floral concoction that's both aromatic and delicious.*

4. **S'mores Old Fashioned Charm:** *Experience the allure of the S'mores Old Fashioned. Woodford Reserve, amaretto, and chocolate bitters unite to create a nostalgic yet sophisticated cocktail that's sure to warm your soul.*

5. **Limoncello Frost Fantasy:** *Indulge in the Limoncello Frost, a magical blend of vanilla vodka, limoncello, Licor 43, and lemon juice. This cocktail is a citrusy and sweet escape that will transport you to a winter wonderland of flavor.* --- Join us at Mint Tapas and Sushi, where culinary artistry meets a symphony of flavors in every dish and cocktail.

For more information please visit mintsushiut.com