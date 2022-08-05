Miss Fitts is a family affair and sells stunning vintage pieces

Miss Fitts has stunning vintage pieces like statement necklaces that will definitely catch your eye in the aisle of Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem.

A lot of the jewelry is repurposed, like turning earrings from the 60's and 70's into bracelets. They say the pieces were broken and needed a new life.

Or, stamps that have been turned into jewelry. They have the stamps from all over the world dating back to the 1920's.

Each item they sell is carefully curated, and they only offer things that they love and would have in their own homes.

Miss Fitts is a family affair, the company was started by a mom, three sisters and a sister-in-law and it is a labor of love. It was named after their family name, Fitts.

You can find Miss Fitts in aisle G15 at Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem.

Painted Tree Boutiques is open every day from 10am to 8pm at 86 East University Parkway in Orem.

You can find more information at: PAINTEDTREEBOUTIQUES.COM.