Miss Pre-Teen International is bringing joy to those less fortunate

Miss Pre-Teen International, Jillian Towle, has always been about philanthropy and she's at it again.

This time, she took it upon herself to furnish four refugee apartments in Utah.

Jillian is partnering with Lifting Hands International for deliveries and she also has other local partners including RC Willey, Sam's Club in South Jordan and others who provided new furniture, big-screen televisions, and other household needs.

This is just a continuation of her service to others, something Jillian's always been passionate about.

In 2022, she walked in Paris Fashion week, helped with refugee relief, and visited an orphanage in the Bahamas to deliver clothing and school supplies.

In addition to volunteering her time on a regular basis, Jillian has a passion for public speaking and dancing and she is regularly scheduled for special speaking engagements and appearances.

