Miss Samoa USA is getting ready to pass the torch.

We met Miss Samoa USA, Josephina Lealaitafea, in the summer of 2024, shortly after she was crowned.

Now, after serving in the role for almost a year, she's getting ready to pass the torch.

Josephina was crowned on August 1, 2024 after a 15-year hiatus of the pageant.

The pageant is a celebration of Samoan culture and diversity and is the first-ever official U.S. representation for Samoan women.

From traditional dances and music to showcasing the stunning Samoan attire, the contestants proudly represent their heritage on stage.

Finalists and winners serve as ambassadors, speaking on issues such as Pacific Islander health, education, women's empowerment and cultural preservation.

The new Miss Samoa USA will be crowned on July 26, 2025.

You can learn more at misssamoausa.com.

