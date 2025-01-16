Miss Utah has five key takeaways from the Miss America pageant

Paris Matthews was crowned Miss Utah in June, 2024. She recently returned home after competing in the Miss America scholarship pageant and joined us with five key takeaways.

First, Paris says she's learned resilience is key. She actually competed 13 times before winning the Miss Utah title.

Second, authenticity matters! Paris says being your true self helps you stand out from the crowd.

Third, there's power to preparation. You always feel your best when you are prepared, she explains.

Fourth, never underestimate the importance of meeting and helping others and creating relationships that will last beyond the crown.

Fifth, you must learn how to use what's important to you to make a difference in the lives of others.

Paris has spent her time as Miss Utah helping others. She recently completed a successful toy drive for Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital.

She collected 8,000 play items! And, Paris is already planning another toy drive in May, 2025.

Paris has created her own non-profit, The Power of Play, and has written a book. She's a child life specialist, working in the ER to help children through traumatic situations.

And, she's a Jazz dancer!

The Miss Utah pageant will take place in June, 2025 at Capitol Theatre in Salt lake City.

Young women who are interested in competing should visit missutah.org and follow them on Instagram @MissUtahOrg.