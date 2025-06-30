Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
"Mission Ready", a community wellness fair, is a one-stop-shop for military and veteran families

This is a free community wellness fair and a one-stop-shop for military members, veterans, and their families.
Mission Ready is a one-stop-shop for Military and Veteran Families.

Taylor Ricks, Communication Director for the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs says it's a unique opportunity for military members, veterans, and their families to learn more about and access services and resources from over 60 non-profit, government, and community organizations.

From employment and education to health and family services, it's designed to streamline finding vital support.

But, it's more than just resources, it's a community celebration. There will be food trucks, live music and engaging activities for all ages.

Whether someone is actively serving, transitioning to civilian life, or a long-time veteran, this event connects them directly with organizations that can assist with veteran benefits and claims, mental wellness, and overall family well-being.

The event is free to attend – only one registration per family or group is needed.

Mission Ready is happening Friday, July 18, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Miller Conference Center at SLCC Sandy Campus.

You can learn more at veterans.utah.gov or military.utah.gov.

