Mogul Skier Avital Carroll

Do you avoid skiing the bumps or head straight for them like Avital Carroll?

Avital is originally from New York City but moved to Utah when she was 21 to ski with the USA Ski Team.

Not only was Avital able to ski on team USA but also Team Austria!

In September 2020 Austria created a law which grants, direct descendants of everyone who was forced out of Austria during the holocaust citizenship. Avital's grandmother, who was born in Vienna, was one of those forced out.

She just competed in the Freestyle International Ski (FIS) World Cup at Deer Valley on February 3, 2024 and leaves to Finland tomorrow for more competitions.

