Mom jeans are in for spring, and Downeast is the place to find them

Downeast is known for fashion forward clothing styles at an affordable price point.

Budah talked with Downeast Head Designer Mary Zhou who says customers can expect to find quality items in swim, dresses, tops, denim and specialty items that range in prints, texture, fit and fashion.

Swim Collections are now in all clothing stores and online. Styles are a mix of one-piece, athletic tankinis, crop tops, high-waisted bottom, bikini bottom and skirt cover-ups.

Easter dresses are an event at Downeast. From the beginning of creating an in-house fashion line, Downeast strives to provide women with an assortment of dress styles.

Spring Trends are in stores now. Mary says mom jeans are back in! Denim in styles ranging from wide leg, relaxed hems, vintage washes and cropped styles. Replace your white denim jeans for subtle blue, loose-fitting ripped denim jeans.

Downeast has 35 stores across you, one can find one near you ast downeastbasics.com and be sure to follow them on Instagram @downeaststyle.