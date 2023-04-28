Momo's should be your go-to for all cheesecake cravings!

They have three shops located in Salt Lake, South Jordan and Provo.

There are four weekly flavors that change every Wednesday and five classic flavors that they have all the time.

You can choose from three sizes, minis, cuties and personals.

They also have custom-order full-size cheesecakes in any of their flavors for special occasions including weddings. They can even make 2, 3 and 4-tiered cheesecakes!

Momo's also makes all toppings and sauces in house from fresh, high-quality ingredients.

They also have a food truck for special events.

Find them at:

Provo 1394 N Freedom blvd 801-900-0037

South Jordan 671 W 10600 S 801-900-8729

Salt Lake City 29 E 400 S 801-900-8283

For more information visit momoscheesecakes.com and follow them on social media @momogourmetcheesecakes.