Money is the topic that spouses fight about the most, here are four ways you can use your budget to stop money arguments

Money is the topic that spouses argue about the most, but did you know you can actually use your budget to stop money fights?

We talked with David Sant, Chief Marketing Officer for Cyprus Credit Union, for four ways to stop fighting about money.

1. Stop Secret Spending. David says about 25 percent of couples admit they hide purchases or lie about the cost of purchases. Most say they're doing this to avoid a fight or avoid a lecture from their significant other. The solution: Budget money autonomy for each spouse by giving each other an amount to be used at their discretion.

2. Agree on Roles & Goals for your Budget. Sant says, "If you're not on the same starting line, it's impossible to cross the finish line together." To accomplish this, decide on who takes responsibility for financial actions. Divide tasks and share decisions and set goals as a couple. It may also help to get help from a third party, a financial adviser, workshop or even read a book together.

3. Budgets help you work from Facts not Feelings. This is especially true when one of you is a "spender" and one of you is a "saver". Sant recommends to agree on a wish list and negotiate the differences.

4. Create a Big Picture. Many misunderstandings come from not having a full financial picture. Take the time to review budgets, short term goals, and long term goals. Walk through things with your spouse and engage them. This will lead to greater cooperation if you both have the full perspective.

