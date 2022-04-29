Monster Jam will be in an outdoor stadium in Utah for the first time ever

Monster Jam is coming to Utah and will be in an outdoor stadium for the very first time.

We talked with Tom Meents, the driver of the truck "Max-D", who told us this is the largest-ever Monster Truck event in Utah.

It's happening at Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday, April 30.

As part of the fun, fans are being invited to get closer than ever to the massive trucks and take pictures with them and their favorite drivers at the Monster Jam Pit Party.

