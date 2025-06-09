Monster Jam World Finals XXIV will roar into Salt Lake City in July

Monster Jam World Finals XXIV roars into Salt Lake City for the first time ever, taking over Rice-Eccles Stadium July 4–5, 2025, with two days of high-octane competition, including four championship titles and two exclusive, never-before-seen stunts.

We talked with the driver of the all-new Sparkle Smash Monster Jam Truck, Kayla Blood.

She made her debut in Monster Jam in 2016, after competing in ATVs first.

Her first Monster Truck was Soldier Fortune, in which she represented the military after serving in the Louisiana National Guard.

Kayla says each day of Monster Jam World Finals XXIV kicks off with the largest Pit Party experience where fans can get up close with the trucks and drivers, catch freestyle motocross, snap photos, grab autographs and enjoy family-friendly fun, all included with admission.

The event features 12 different trucks competing in Racing and Freestyle competitions each day, plus 2-Wheel Skills on Friday and High Jump on Saturday—culminating in two championship title races on Saturday night.

Celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic fireworks display on Friday night following the jaw-dropping truck competitions and exclusive kickoff stunt.

Fans can grab seats now at monsterjam.com. With action-packed events and global talent, this is one of the most thrilling motorsports events of the year—and it's happening right here in Utah.