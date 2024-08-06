Monster Trucks, Hot Air Balloon Festivals and a U2 Tribute Band Under the Lights

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 is National Night Out Against Crime and several Utah cities have activities planned for the whole family, including Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy and North Salt Lake. Check your own city's website for a full list of activities.

On Friday, August 9, 2024, bring your kids to a fun-filled educational day in the mountains. Alta is hosting a Kids' Day with activity booths to enjoy. Children will learn about the environment as they're having fun. Click here for more information.

Don't miss Sandy's 17th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10, 2024. Get up early to see the balloons launch each morning and maybe even take a tethered ride in to the sky! On Saturday night there will be a hot air balloon glow, food trucks, music and a drone show. Click here for more information.

Watch Utah's best monster trucks roaring around the dirt track in Draper on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10, 2024. Arrive early for the Pit Party where you can meet your favorite drivers and take photos with your favorite trucks. Click here for more information.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is going on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, 2024 at the Maverik Center. There will be a laser light show, dance parties and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Click here for more information.

You can learn all about reptiles at Discovery Gateway's Children's Museum on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Scales and Tails Utah will be there with animals and photo ops as well as story time. Click here for more information.

There's a children's market on Saturday, August 10, 2024 where you can find crafts and goods made by kids and sold by kids. This is happening at the City Park in Spanish Folk. Click here for more information.

Dance to the music of Hollywood U2, a tribute band at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium on Saturday, August 10, 2024. This is the Aquarium's first-ever concert under the lights of the EECO on the Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza. Click here for more information.

There's a Social Dance Date Night on Saturday, August 10, 2024 for those 16+. You will learn to Salsa Dance and then enjoy light refreshments at a social in Lehi.

Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.