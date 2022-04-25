Monterey Chicken Braid recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Monterey Chicken Braid

Ingredients

2 c. cooked chicken

1 c. + ¼ c. Monterey jack cheese, shredded

½ (10 oz) pack frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

2/3 c. sour cream

¼ tsp. garlic powder

½ c. + ¼ c. French fried onions

1 (13.8 oz.) can refrigerated pizza dough

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. Roll out the dough onto a sheet of parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, mix the chicken, sour cream, 1 c. Monterey jack cheese, spinach, garlic powder, and ½ c. French fried onions. Stir to combine. Spread this mixture down the center of the dough vertically.

3. Cut 12 strips down either side of the dough about an inch apart. To braid, lift the strips of dough across the filling to meet in the center. Continue alternating the strips to form a braid. Carefully slide onto a sheet pan and then place in the oven to bake 18-20 minutes.

4. Remove from the oven and sprinkle on the remaining cheese and fried onions. Put back in the oven to bake another 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Slice and serve warm. Enjoy!

