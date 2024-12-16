Monterey Chicken recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson is sharing a recipe for Monterey Chicken.

For the Chicken:

2 lg. chicken breasts, halved lengthwise

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

6 slices raw bacon, chopped

1 c. Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

For the Pico de Gallo:

1 c. diced tomatoes

1/4 c. diced red onions

1 large or 2 small jalapenos, minced

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

1 tsp. minced garlic

2 Tbsp. lime juice

1/4 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Add the chicken to a zipper bag along with the brown sugar, Worcestershire, olive oil, salt and pepper. Mix to combine and allow to marinate at least 30 minutes up to overnight.

2. Make the pico de gallo by combining all of its ingredients together in a bowl. Taste it and adjust the seasoning as necessary. Set aside until ready to use.

3. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bacon to the pan. Cook it until it is crispy and remove it leaving the bacon fat in the pan. Add the chicken to the hot bacon fat and allow to cook 4-5 minutes per side.

4. Preheat your broiler. Add the chicken to a parchment lined sheet pan. Cover each piece with an equal amount of the shredded cheese. Next, evenly sprinkle on the bacon. Place it in the oven and allow the cheese to melt.

5. Top the chicken with the pico and serve warm. Enjoy!