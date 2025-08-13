Moon lift rides, a spider fest and water lanterns are all part of family-fun activities this week

Enjoy an evening under the stars at a full moon lift ride at Sundance Resort. Hop on the Outlaw Express for a 45 minute ride through the mountains near Provo. This runs Tuesdays through Saturday evenings. Click here for more information.

Friday, August 15, 2025, it's the Spider Fest at Antelope Island State Park. You'll be able to take guided walks, learn about spiders, enjoy food, face painting and more. Click here for more information.

The Millcreek Arts Fest is on Saturday, August 16, 2025. More than 70 artists and 10 musicians will be showcasing their skills. There will also be unique gifts to buy and lots of food. Plus, there's a KidsZone area with imaginative projects. Click here for more information.

Thousands of lanterns will be lighting the night at the Davis County Water Lantern Festival on Saturday, August 16, 2025. This unforgettable evening will be filled with fun activities, music and food trucks too. Click here for more information.

You have the chance to see hundreds of custom, exotic, rare and movie cars and trucks at FuelFest on Saturday, August 16, 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark. There are also special appearances by "Fast & Furious" stars planned. Click here for more information.

The Westside Culture Fest is a free two-day celebration of arts and community. It's Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16, 2025 and includes live music, local artists, food trucks and art activities for kids. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.