More animals, more days and more space for you to enjoy Baby Animal Days this year!

Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 15:15:58-04

Baby Animal Days at American West Heritage Center in Cache Valley are back and better than ever!

Sarah Gunnell says there will be more animals on more days with more space for guests to experience this beloved festival.

This year guests will be able to choose their own experience!

Visit on April 1-3 and see Utah's Petting Zoo Gone Wild's exotic animals.

Visit on April 7-10 and see the always adorable and highly anticipated bear cubs from Yellowstone Bear World.

No matter when you visit you can see cute farm animals, living history demonstrations and other fun activities.

The animal exhibits are spread across 175 acres of the farm, so you can enjoy your time visiting the animals with your own household members.

In addition, Sarah says AMHC is following all COVID guidelines and masks are required and hand sanitizing stations will be available before and after each hands-on experience.

Advanced ticket reservations are strongly encouraged as the number of guests is limited each day.

Admission is $9 per guest and tickets are sold online at awhc.org.

American West Heritage Center is located at 4025 S. Highway 89 in Wellsville.

