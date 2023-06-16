More big guest announcements by FanX for their 10-year anniversary show

Leading up to FanX in September, the comic convention will be announcing some of their most requested guests of all time.

2023 is the 10-year anniversary of FanX, so they're going big!

Just announced Friday, Lauren Cohan from The Walking Dead.

And for Shazam! fans, you'll want to see Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer will be in Salt Lake City representing Shazam!

Plus, Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash will be here from Clueless.

