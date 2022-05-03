More people are bringing their families on a business trip with them

The first week of May is National Travel and Tourism week – perfect timing as more and more people begin to travel again – both for work and for pleasure!

Sadie Murray, Lifestyle Expert & "The Go-To-Girlfriend", joined us to talk about a new trend this year — BLEISURE travel.

She says Visit Anaheim commissioned a survey of 2,000 people who have traveled for work and asked whether they combine business trips with leisure vacations.

They found that people are no longer looking at business trips as flying in, going to a meeting, and flying out.

Visitors now want to take time to step outside of their meeting space to experience the culture, the sights, the sounds and the foods of a diverse destination.

In fact, 65 percent of survey respondents have taken a bleisure trip, whether they arrived at their destination early or extended their stay after finishing with work.

California was revealed to be the top destination for a work trip, which isn't surprising to Sadie. She says, "I'm at the Marriott in Anaheim right now working and playing!"

Anaheim is the perfect bleisure location as it has 1 million convention attendees per year, the largest convention center on the west coast.

The convention center campus has multiple hotels, is walking distance to meetings but also close to the theme parks. Sadie says you can work one day and then head over to the theme parks, beaches, specialty breweries - you name it. And, don't forget about the year-round sunshine!

Visit Anaheim is doing a fun giveaway — you can enter for a chance to win two nights at Anaheim Marriott and 4 tickets to Knott's Berry Farm.

Enter at visitanaheim.org/giveaway and also learn more about all the fun things you can do in Anaheim.

