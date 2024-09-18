More than 100 local vendors will be at this fall's Hobble Creek Barn Boutique

You won't want to miss this fall's Hobble Creek Barn Boutique, it's their first-ever huge holiday showcase.

More than 100 local vendors will be selling Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas gifts and decor — it's the perfect one stop shop.

Misty Solis, owner of Hobble Creek Barn, joined us with a sneak peek at some of the items you'll find.

There will also be incredible door prizes and you can go on their Instagram and Facebook pages right now to enter for your chance to win one of 10 swag bags they are giving away.

The Hobble Creek Barn Boutique will be open Wednesday, September 25, 2024 through

Saturday, September 28, 2024.

For more information please visit: hobblecreekbarn.com.