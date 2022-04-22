More than 20 vendors will be at Mountain Refined Home Furnishings' Spring Fever Market

Mountain Refined Home Furnishings in beautiful Heber City is having a Spring Fever Market on April 22 and 23, 2022.

In addition to their home furnishings, 20 vendors will be scattered throughout the store in a pop-up market.

You can even enter for the chance to win a new grill just in time for the summer.

Mountain Refined Home Furnishings offers a little bit of everything from rustic to refined furniture, nic nacs and decor and even gifts.

They're located at 480 North Main Street, Heber City, Utah 84032.

You can find more information at mtnrefined.com.