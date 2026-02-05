More than 3,500 high school girls are gearing up for this year's SheTech Explorer Tday

SheTech Explorer Day is coming up on February 24, 2026 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

That's a day for high school girls across the stat to discover what's possible for them in STEM careers.

It's basically a field trip for them featuring hands-on STEM experiences, exposure to Utah colleges and tech companies and industry insiders.

SheTech helps girls discover their passion in STEAM and gain confidence and support to pursue their dreams.

Registration is free and open to all girls in grades 9-12.

You can get more information and register at shetechexplorer.com.