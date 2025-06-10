More than 40 artists and a variety of performers will be at the Latino Arts Fest

The Latino Arts Festival is June 13-15, 2025 at Canyons Village in Park City.

This year is the festival's most robust lineup of artists and performers to date, plus it features foods that celebrate Latin American cultures and a market with goods to buy.

That market, "El Mercadito", will be inside the pavilion tent and will emulate a traditional Latin market, providing one-of-a-kind marketplace offerings including beauty products, authentic treats and traditional crafts.

The festival is free and has something for every member of your family.

The full 2025 Latino Arts Festival schedule can be found at pcscarts.org/latino-arts-festival.