More than 40 clinical studies have found Acoustic Wave Therapy can treat E.D.

Acoustic Wave Therapy is being called the new standard of care for erectile dysfunction.
Posted at 1:32 PM, May 13, 2021
How often in medicine can you find dozens of medical studies that are all very positive about one treatment?

Andrew Rinehart, Medical Technician with Wasatch Medical Clinic, says that is the case with Acoustic Wave Therapy.

He says 40 clinical studies, including one at Cambridge University, shows it improves circulation enough to get rid of erectile dysfunction.

In fact, Rinehart says it's being called "the new standard of care" for E.D.

Wasatch Medical Clinic uses the two most advanced forms of Acoustic Wave Therapy.

The device is placed on the skin and it delivers gentle pressure waves for about 10 minutes.

The average guy only needs a few treatments over two to three weeks.

And right now there's a special offer for viewers who call 1-801-901-8000. You'll get an assessment, exam and blood flow ultrasound all free. Plus, you'll so get $300 off your treatment.

For more information please visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com.

