More than 40 clinical studies have found this treatment for E.D. to be safe and effective

Relationships can be difficult, especially if you throw the problem of erectile dysfunction.

The lack of intimacy affects not only a man, but his significant other too.

But, Andrew Rinehart, Medical Technician at Wasatch Medical Clinic, says in just 2-3 weeks time, things could be back to normal in the bedroom.

He's talking about how Acoustic Wave Therapy can treat E.D. using pressure waves, which opens up and regrows blood vessels in that part of the body.

Rinehart says there are over 40 clinical studies that back this technology and find it is safe and highly effective at treating E.D.

Right now Wasatch Medical Clinic has a special offer for people who call 801-901-8000. You'll get an assessment, exam and blood flow ultrasound for free, plus a special gift the produces powerful results in the bedroom.

For more information please visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com.

