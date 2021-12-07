Rob Wesemann, Executive Director for NAMI Utah says more than half of us report experiencing the "Holiday Blues" during this time of year.

He says symptoms can include:

Loneliness or isolation

Sadness

Fatigue

Tension

Frustration

A sense of loss

Wesemann says a key issue of this seems to be a mismatch between your holiday expectations, and what really happens in reality.

But, he says there are things we can do to help manage these feelings:

Stick to normal routines as much as possible

Get enough sleep

Take time for yourself and do things you enjoy (but be careful not to isolate)

Keep your therapy appointments

Eat and drink in moderation

Get exercise (even short walks)

Make a to-do list, and try to keep it simple

Set a budget for holiday activities

Set reasonable expectations for holiday activities, prioritize, and you may need to say no

Of course if you need to talk to someone, NAMI Utah can help. Call them at 801-323-9900 or visit their website namiut.org.