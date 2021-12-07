Watch
More than half of us report experiencing the "Holiday Blues" during this time of year

Holiday Stressors - What are they and what to do about them.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Dec 07, 2021
Rob Wesemann, Executive Director for NAMI Utah says more than half of us report experiencing the "Holiday Blues" during this time of year.

He says symptoms can include:

  • Loneliness or isolation
  • Sadness
  • Fatigue
  • Tension
  • Frustration
  • A sense of loss

Wesemann says a key issue of this seems to be a mismatch between your holiday expectations, and what really happens in reality.

But, he says there are things we can do to help manage these feelings:

  • Stick to normal routines as much as possible
  • Get enough sleep
  • Take time for yourself and do things you enjoy (but be careful not to isolate)
  • Keep your therapy appointments
  • Eat and drink in moderation
  • Get exercise (even short walks)
  • Make a to-do list, and try to keep it simple
  • Set a budget for holiday activities
  • Set reasonable expectations for holiday activities, prioritize, and you may need to say no

Of course if you need to talk to someone, NAMI Utah can help. Call them at 801-323-9900 or visit their website namiut.org.

