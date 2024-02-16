February is Heart Health Month, an important time to learn about risks women face.

Jennifer Majersik, M.D., Stroke Center Medical Director at University of Utah Health, joined us with information all women need to know.

She says more women than men actually suffer and die from stroke. At younger ages men are more likely to have a stroke. However, after menopause, the stroke rate for women increases and eventually women have more stroke than men and the strokes are more severe.

Dr. Majersik says it's not only older women having strokes either. Women face unique risk factors, such as pregnancy, pre-eclamsia, and chronic stress, that can increase risks for high blood pressure, a leading cause of stroke.

In fact, pregnant women are more likely to have a stroke than non-pregnant women of the same age.

The good news is the majority of strokes can be prevented with lifestyle changes and education.

Manage your blood pressure, Norman BP is 120/80, eat a healthy diet, move more, don't smoke and take care of your mental well-being.

If someone is having a stroke, they must get medical attention right away.

Learn how to spot a stroke F.A.S.T.



Face Drooping - Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? As the person to smile. Is the person's smile uneven?

Arm Weakness - Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

Speech Difficulty - Is speech slurred? Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like "The sky is blue."

Time to Call 911- If someone shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 9-1-1 immediately. Check the time so you'll know when the first symptoms appeared. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) know how to assess a person for stroke and deliver them to the nearest stroke receiving center, a hospital that is equipped to treat stroke.

Visit stroke.org for more information.